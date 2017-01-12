Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amersham & Chalfont Hockey Club Ladies are hoping having head coach Jaypee Wentzel all to themselves will lead to a successful second half of the season.

The South African was brought in to replace last season's Investec Women's Vase-winning coach Seamus O'Connell, but the A&C lasses have had to share him with the Aylesbury men's team.

However, Wentzel will now be concentrating his efforts on A&C as they gear up for a promotion push in the Trysports Premier, as well as a defence of their Vase.

Veteran player Helen Brown said: “We're hoping to reap the benefits on having Jaypee with us every weekend, as sometimes when he was missing we would lack a bit of direction, especially with things you could only see from the sidelines.”

The ladies will be grateful of a more hands-on approach in a month which will make or break their promotion challenge.

Currently sitting in second place, they play the two teams immediately below them, South Berkshire and Maidenhead 2s, over the next fortnight, ahead of a crucial clash against league leaders Sonning at the end of January.

But they did manage to shake off any excess from the winter break with Saturday's 6-0 win over Oxford Ladies 3s, in which Jess Reus hit a hat-trick, while Cathy Hollies, Katie Moore and Charlotte McCullogh also netted.

Brown said: “The most pleasing thing was we managed to score six goals while missing our top scorer and goal machine, Alice Keddy.

“You never know what to expect after a few weeks off, and while we in control for the whole game, it wasn't for the lack of opposition, just through good work on our part – with some slick passages of play and some well-worked team goals.”

The ladies were hoping to be the first to christen the new pitch at Amersham & Wycombe College this weekend, but with access problems still to sort, they will continue playing at the Royal Masonic School for the time being.

Brown added: “When we heard our new home may be ready for the 14 we were quite excited as we'd have been the first to play on it, but it's been such a long wait, we want to do it right rather than push it.

“We've enjoyed some fantastic facilities at the Royal Masonic, and both us and the men's team have done our best to turn it into a fortress, but we've always been conscious that it's not our home.”