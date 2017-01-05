Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited Amersham & Chalfont Hockey Club hope to be playing matches at their new home within the next fortnight.

It was two years ago that the club first announced plans to build a new pitch and clubhouse at Amersham & Wycombe College, but it was beset by delays after Chiltern District Council refused planning permission.

Exiled to play at Rickmansworth, the club eventually got the decision overturned on appeal, and following some impressive fundraising, the new facility is all but ready, according to club chairman Peter Rowlins.

He said: “The pitch has been ready for about a month now, but we have to make sure the site is safe as well. We are pretty much there now and hope to be playing our first games there in the next few weeks.

“The clubhouse should be ready by then too. We are expecting the changing rooms to be ready by next week, and the rest of the building shouldn't be far behind. It's been a long journey, and patience has certainly been the order of the day!”

While the club will be keeping their move low profile for now, they are planning an official opening ceremony at the end of the season, which they are hoping GB Olympic gold medal winners Maddie Hinch and Hannah Macleod will attend.

In the meantime, the new facilities will not be ready for the ladies first team's return to action on Saturday, and they will instead play Oxford Ladies 3s at the Royal Masonic School.

But the club anticipate it being ready to host a double header the following weekend, when the ladies play South Berkshire Ladies, followed by the men's firsts making their own return from the winter break against Tring.

A taste of what is to come has been provided by Amersham & Wycombe College student Robert Shaw, who used a drone to take a beautiful aerial shot of the new pitch just before Christmas (see main picture).