There was a double triumph for Dr Challoner's High School when they hosted the U13 and U15 district round of the Lady Taverner's Indoor Cricket tournament.

Their U13 team beat Chalfonts Community College, Burnham Grammar and Chesham Grammar convincingly in the morning to make it through to county finals, while in the afternoon, the U15s matched their success by beating the same teams in the afternoon.

There was also a local success for the school's KS4 badminton team, who followed the KS3 side in winning their National Schools Badminton Championships tournament game to qualify for the regional rounds.

The school's U12a hockey side also kept their undefeated league run going with a 5-0 win over Aylesbury High School, thanks to a hat-rick from Youie Nicholls and two goals from Emma Braddock. The U12b team were really unlucky to lose their game against Aylesbury 3-2 on the same evening.