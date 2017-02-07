Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Alexandra Green-Wright won a gold medal in the U24kg category at the IAPS ‘Just for girls’ Judo tournament held at the High Wycombe Judo Centre last weekend.

More than 120 competitors from a whole host of prep and independent schools took part, and Maltman's Green pupil Green-Wright was making her competitive debut but was straight out the blocks, winning her opening bout in under 20 seconds.

The final was a very nervy affair which saw her trailing by a penalty and a small score, yet she was able to throw her opponent in the dying seconds of the contest to win the match and take gold.

The rest of the Maltman’s team – Hannah Balding, Lucy Wilkinson and Rebecca Wilkinson – also put in some impressive performances, and despite not finishing in the medal,s they can take great pride in their efforts.