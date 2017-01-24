Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paralympics swimming hopeful Max Tulloch helped himself to no less than five gold medals at the first round of the County Championships at Wycombe Sports Centre.

Tulloch, who is already part of the England Paraswimming Development Programme, is aiming for the 2024 Games, and last May received a Bucks SportsAid Foundation grant to help him on his way to achieving his dream.

And the 11 year old has shown he has not slacked off since then with a five-star showing for Chalfont Otters at the Championships – winning multi-class golds in the 400m freestyle, 400 individual medley, 100m front crawl, 100m breaststroke, and 100m butterfly. He also gained a bronze in the overall 12 years old 400m individual medley.

But it was not just Tulloch who shone at the event. He was one of a record 43 Otters swimmers to qualify for the Championships, the first weekend of which resulted in 10 golds, five silvers, eight bronzes and a further 34 rosettes for the Chalfont club.

As well as Tulloch, other Otters to strike gold were Sadie Lucas and Olivia Lee, while both swimmers shared the silvers and landed bronzes medals too. Other bronze medals were won by Max McGarvie, Sam Clark and the 16 and under boy's 4x100 freestyle relay team.

Lucas also broke the girls junior county 100m backstroke record twice, as did Lee with the junior county 100m butterfly record, showing just how talented they both are.

It was no surprise, therefore, when Lucas was awarded the Junior Championship Cup for the 100m backstroke 14 and under category, even though she is still 12 years old, while Lee, who is also aged 12, narrowly missed out on the Junior Championship Cup for the 100m butterfly 14 & under category by just 0.11 seconds.

Other Junior Championship finalists included Daniella Hoyland and Max McGarvie, while 15 year old Ross McGarvie managed a brilliant fifth place in the 1500m freestyle 16 and over category in a very close race. The Otters are looking forward to further success in the second round this coming weekend.