There has been plenty of sporting success to celebrate at Beaconsfield High School over the past few weeks.

Last month, we reported how the school's U18s indoor hockey team made history after finishing third at the Girls’ Schools Super 6s Championships, having been the only team from a state school to make the national finals.

But the triumphs have not stopped there, with pupils and teachers alike continue to rack up remarkable achievements in the pool, on the netball courts, and once more in the indoor hockey courts.

In the pool, year nine student Rachel Cornford walked away from the Berks & South Bucks County Championships with 11 podium positions over two meets, winning two gold, two silver and 11 bronze medals.

The 13 year old, who competes in the junior category for Wycombe District Swimming Club, won her golds in the 100m individual medley and 100m freestyle, for which she set a Junior Championship record for the county, and her fantastic times mean she has also qualified for the South East Regional Championships later this year.

Still in the pool, learning support assistant Pip Collin also represented Wycombe District Swimming Club in the South East Regional Masters Championships in Crawley, winning six golds and one bronze. Competing in the 55-59 age group for the first time, she also achieved a Championship meet record in the 50m butterfly.

Elsewhere, the school’s U19 netball team competed at the National Schools regional rounds and beating stiff competition to qualify for the final, to be played on March 18.

To top it all off, year 11 head Eve McGonigle captained her team, Slough, to victory in the National Premier League Indoor Hockey Super 6s Championship at Wembley to qualify for a place in Europe.