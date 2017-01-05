Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Paralympic champions were amongst the usual assortment of runners to toe the line at the Pednor 10 in Chesham on New Year's Eve.

Andy Lewis, who won gold in the men's triathlon at Rio 2016, teamed up in a relay with Clare Cunningham, who landed gold in the 50 freestyle swimming at Barcelona 1992.

The race is organised by Chesham-based charity Arctic One, which aims to provide opportunities to disabled and able-bodied athletes to help them get into sport.

They run alongside able-bodied athletes at the Pednor, and runners from local club Chiltern Harriers AC were out in their droves to support the event.

The race won by Harrier Nick Hughes in a fabulous time of 56.46, while Andy Hickman was 10th in 1.06.28 and Andy Wiseall 12th in1.06.46.

Not far behind were Hywel Thomas (1.10.25) and Grant Whitaker (1.11.45), while Sandra Reynolds (1.11.51) was second female 40+ and Kate Loach (1.14.22) second female 50+, with the pair sandwiching Matt Channer (1.12.03).

Other Harriers to finish were Laura Hayers (1.19.23); Matt Robins (1.19.25); Dave Bellamy (1.20.46); Beth Lang (1.22.44); Julia Aliaj (1.24.00); Mark Fry (1.26.40); Rosie Davenport (1.31.38); Tamsin Finch (1.37.43); Miriam Kempson (1.37.44) and David Walker (1.47.35).

Meanwhile, the Vale of Aylesbury AC's annual 5k road race was won by former Harrier Owain Jones in 15.31 on Boxing Day, with second place going to Harriers' own Fabian Downs (15.47). Barbara Ralph was first female 55+ in 24.31, and James Watson the first U13 boy in 22.05.

Other Harriers performing well on the day were Edward Watson (19.31); David Breingan (20.25); Giles Watson (21.04); Ade McCormack (21.26); Scott Getley (22.41) and Andrew Stewart (22.43).