Chiltern Harriers enjoyed a glittering day at the Buckinghamshire Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Four individual golds for Cormac Nisbet (U13 boys), Abbie Henderson (U13 girls), Nick Hughes (Vet40 men) and Bex Nkoane (Vet35 women) led a swag bag of 22 medals in total in the prestigious event at Stowe School.

Nisbet led an unprecedented 1-2-3-4 for Harriers U13 boys over the 3km course with three steep climbs. Woody Jackson, Louis Peterson and Tom Emery followed him home to clinch team gold, while Matt Aldred and Zach Rahaman were seventh and ninth respectively.

Henderson had earlier timed her run to perfection to take the U13 girls honours where sister Holly took bronze. Laura Williams’ fifth place secured team gold as well with Alicia Bushell eighth. Harriers leading runner in this age-group Orla Williams did start the race, but had to pull out through illness.

Hughes was second overall in the men’s senior event, but took gold as the first vet40 across the line. James Repper, Alistair Melville-Smith and Derek Brown backed up Hughes’ efforts to secure team gold for the vets, while Simon Beedell, George Gillingwater and Peter Gould saw the senior men to silver.

Not to be outdone, Nkoane was first Vet35 over the line and second overall in the senior women’s event. Ellie Bates (5th) and Kate Loach (18th) ensured team silver, while Nkoane, Loach, Abigail Askey and Fiona Williams took bronze for the vets.

Great grouping was the secret for the U15 boys, the day’s other team gold medallists for Harriers. None made the podium, but Ben Smith was fourth, Angus Williams fifth, Cameron Reid seventh and Thomas Job eighth, so clinching the honours.

Harry Cox had his best race of the season to take silver in the U17 men’s, leading the team to silver in the process. Will Brown fifth, Oliver Jackson sixth and George Brown ninth were the other scoring runners here.

Robyn Watkins took bronze in the U17 women where team bronze was also secured thanks to Mimi Houlihan-Burne (eighth) and Hannah Thear (10th).

Richard Slade was Harriers’ other individual medallist, taking bronze in the men’s U20s where there was no team race.

And the girls U15s took team silver thanks to Olivia Cameron (fifth), Soraya Lockwood (sixth), and Ella Peters (12th).