Following an 11-year absence, Dr Challoner’s Grammar School took two team to the King Henry VIII School Relays in Coventry last Wednesday.

The event is an unofficial national schools relay championships, with each runner tackling a leg of 2.3 miles, with the Challoner's teams coming eighth and 23rd out of the 51 competing teams.

After the first leg, Harry Cox (12.36) brought the A team home in 12th place, with Alex Aldred (13.03) a few places behind for the Bs, while on the second leg, Cameron Reid (13.01) consolidated his position on the A team and Will Brown (12.49) moved up a few for the Bs.

On the third leg, Will Perkin (12.03) moved the As up to fifth, and Seb Mills (14.05) brought the Bs into the 20s. Richard Slade (12.43), Angus Williams (12.43) and Rob Hall (13.04) then kept the As comfortably in eighth, while Tommy Davies (13.20), Ed Watson (13.24) and George Brown (14.26) completed the B team performance.