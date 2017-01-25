Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will Perkin was a double winner at Chiltern Harriers ' first Cross Country Club Championships at the weekend.

The competition, in which Perkin won both the senior men (overall) and U20 men categories, was incorporated into Harriers' fourth Chiltern League match at Keysoe on Saturday.

With all the senior men running toether, Perkin came home first to notch his double, while George Gillingwater was the actual first senor male home, and Nick Hughes the veterans men champion.

The younger age groups were won by Will Brown (U17 men), Angus Williams (U15 boy), Woody Jackson (U13 boys) and Oakley Denson (U11 boys).

There was also a double win for Bex Nkoane, who was the first veteran woman home and the overall senior women's winner, while Louise Durman won the first actual senior woman home.

The younger age groups were won by Robyn Watkins (U17 women), Jane Williamson (U15 girls), Orla Williams (U13 girls) and Frankie Baxter (U11 girls).

At the league match itself, Harriers finished third on the day, and are sitting comfortably in third place overall with one match left.

Baxter bagged her first league win in the U11 girls race, while Denson won his third consecutive race in the U11 boys, backed up by Alfie Clifford in third.

Orla Williams and Abbie Henderson produced a Chiltern 1-2 in the U13 girls, while Jackson was another with a first win in the U13 boys, backed by Cormac Nisbet in third, a position matched by Angus Williams in the U15 boys race.