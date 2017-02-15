Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiltern Harriers ’ U13 girls took pride of place as the club ended their best ever Chiltern Cross Country League season with a huge haul of medals on Saturday.

Orla Williams, Abbie Henderson and Holly Henderson completed a clean sweep of gold silver and bronze overall following the final round. Unsurprisingly, they took team gold too.

There were individual golds too for Oakley Denson (U11 boys), Bex Nkoane (Vet 35 women), and Nick Hughes (Vet 40 men), while silvers went to Frankie Baxter (U11 girls), Robyn Watkins (U17 women), Kate Loach (Vet 55 women) and Nathan Hackley (U13 boys) and bronzes to Rosa Williams (U11 girls) and Woody Jackson (U13 boys).

There were team medals galore too, with the U11 girls, U11 boys and U13 boys adding to the U13 girls’ gold, silvers for U15 boys, U20 men, senior women, and veteran women and bronze for U15 girls, U17men, junior women and veteran men. The club were second on the final day, nearly catching rivals Bedford & County for second place overall.

Baxter began a triumphant final day by claiming her second win of the season in the U11 girls. With Rosa Williams third and Lesedi Nkoane fourth they clinched a fifth straight win.

Denson’s fourth league win in a row followed in the boys U11s where Max Baxter was third and Jamie Powell sixth, clinching a ninth successive team league win in this age-group.

Williams duly won the U13 girls where Holly Henderson was third and Abbie Henderson fourth. Aside from having a clean sweep of medallist in this age-group it should be noted club-mate Alicia Bushell was fourth overall.

Jackson racked up Harriers’ fourth win of the day in the U13 boys where Hackley was third, Cormac Nisbet fourth and Tom Emery sixth to ensure a win on the day.

Bex Nkoane sealed her overall gold in the Vet 35 class with fifth in the senior women’s race, while Hughes’ gold in the vet 40 came after his 14th place in the senior men’s event where the returning Allan Stewart finished 11th on the day.

Jane Williamson missed out on an individual medal by a single point after finishing fifth in the U15 girls event, but a team bronze provided some consolation.

The U15 boys weakened by school competition call ups in two of the earlier rounds confirmed team silver thanks to strong runs from Alex Aldred (3rd), Tommy Davies (5th) and Thomas Job (7th).

Watkins confirmed her silver overall with third on the final day in the Junior Women’s, while Harry Cox’s fourth place helped clinch team bronze for the U17 men.