Amersham Town 0 Holmer Green 3

Former Magpies keeper was Sam Butcher was largely untroubled on his return to Amersham Town with Holmer Green last night.

With several new arrivals at Amersham Town ineligible for the High Wycombe Senior Cup quarter-final, Spartan South Midlands Division Two side Amersham were always going to find it difficult against Premier Division opposition.

They put up a spirited and disciplined performance, but the difference in class was evidenced by the fact that they hardly tested Butcher in the Holmer goal, whereas Town keeper Callum Woods pulled off several fine stops.

The best of them saw him parry a close range header from Gregory Deer, but Holmer took the lead soon after when a quick free kick on the left found Eliot Derby 25 yards out, and his fierce shot just inside Woods’ right hand post gave the keeper no chance.

Tom Gant poked home a second for Holmer from a low cross just after the hour mark, before Matt Wooster wrapped up a 3-0 win for the visitors soon after by latching onto a long ball forward and smashing home on the half volley.