Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spurs beware - if your FA Cup fourth round tie against Wycombe Wanderers later this month goes to penalties - you could be in trouble.

The Chairboys struck five perfect spot kicks last night to win the shoot out 5-4 and knock out hosts Blackpool, following a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Joe Jacobson dispatched the first penalty for Wycombe, before Danny Philliskirk, whose had seen a spot kick saved by Jamal Blackman during the 90 minutes, thought he had been denied again when the Chairboys keeper got a hand to his second effort, but the ball crept over the line.

Luke O'Nien, Will de Havilland, Garry Thompson and Ade Akinfenwa were then spot on for Wycombe, as were Michael Cain, Jack Redshaw and Armand Gnanduillet for Blackpool, meaning Will Aimson had to score the hosts' last penalty to take it to sudden death.

But Blackman came up with the goods again to push his effort onto the post and out, booking the Chairboys a quarter-final spot and putting them just two more wins from Wembley.

Earlier, Blackpool had taken the lead inside eight minutes when the unmarked Kelvin Mellor headed home a corner, but Wycombe were unlucky not to be level soon after when Sam Wood's effort came back off the bar.

Garry Thompson then had a goal disallowed when an offside flag went up very late, but luck was on their side minutes later when Blackman saved from Philliskirk after the hosts were awarded a soft penalty.

And it took until the 77th minute for the equaliser to come, Anthony Stewart gleefully smashing the ball home after Jacobson's corner was flicked on to him by a home defender.