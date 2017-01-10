Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth admits he may rotate his squad for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy tie at Blackpool – but insists that does not necessarily mean weakening it.

With most of his squad, who were hit by a crippling injury list at the start of the season, back to full fitness, the Wycombe Wanderers boss can afford to mix things up a bit.

He has even been able to afford the luxury of sending Scott Brown and Danny Rowe back out on loan, having signed Dominic Gape permanently and extended Jamal Blackman's stay .

Ainsworth said: “What is my strongest squad? It could be about getting legs rested rather than saying who are the strongest players.

“It's about rotating, it's that time of year. Six months of football does take its toll, and you've got to be careful, especially with the older boys.

“We don't want to go into the end of this season like we did at the end of last season, when we lost five key players to injury. That cost us in the eight games we didn't get a win, especially with no loans window to get anyone in now.”

A long midweek trip to the north-west coast is probably something Wycombe could do without right now as they look to cement a play-off place in League Two, but Ainsworth brushed it off.

He added: “We've been on the road a lot lately, but the travelling doesn't seem to be as extensive in the second half of the season.

“You have to beat everyone if you want to progress in cup tournaments, and we're very good on the road as well.”

Tonight's game kicks off at 7pm.