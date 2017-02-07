Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After enduring two Wembley tales of woe, Sam Wood is determined to get back there to make it third time lucky.

Six years ago, having played in all but one of the previous rounds, Wood was not even in the squad when Brentford lost the 2011 Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final to Carlisle United.

Four years later, Wood finally got to tread the hallowed turf, but his day ended it the heartache of a missed spot kick as Wycombe Wanderers lost the League Two Play-Off Final on penalties to Southend.

If the Chairboys can overcome Coventry City in tonight's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final, Wembley will beckon once more, and the chance for Wood to write a happy ending this time.

He said: “It's never nice being left out the squad for a final after playing in the previous rounds, but that's just the way football goes, you have to just go with it. I was unfortunate, but you have to take the rough with the smooth.

“I managed to make it back to Wembley a couple of years ago, and it wasn't the outcome we wanted, but it was a fantastic experience. I'm not sure if I'd put my hand up if it went to penalties again, but I might practice them a bit more.

“Again, that's football for you, but I hope we can put it right if we win on Tuesday. One hundred per cent I want to get back there and put things right, but we need to do the job at Coventry first.”

Wycombe go into the game on the back of Saturday's impressive home win over Portsmouth – just what the doctor ordered following defeats at Spurs in the FA Cup and Exeter in League Two since their last Checkatrade win.

Wood added: “We knew it was going to be a tough day as Portmsouth are a great team. It was fantastic from the boys, and after the two defeats we've had, to come back with a win like that showed pure grit and determination.

“There was some backs to the wall defending, which showed the character we've got. It was just what we needed, and hopefully now we can push on. We stood strong and we never say die. It's all about staying mentally strong.”

Tonight's game kicks off at 7.30pm.