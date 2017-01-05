Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth is hoping his patience will be rewarded with the return of Dominic Gape to Wycombe Wanderers by the end of January.

The loanee midfielder, who has been a huge hit at Adams Park, has returned to Southampton but has said he would be open to coming back.

There are a number obstacles in the way, including finances and interest from other clubs, but manager Ainsworth hasn't given up hope yet.

He said: “Dominic Gape's loan came to an end and he's back at Southampton, so we're working hard on him. It's going to be tough as we can't afford to do things others can, but we will wait and see.

“We've got a fabulous chairman who will be doing his utmost to do some amazing deals to keep these players here as he knows they're wanted by me and are key to what we do. I have total faith in him to get the best deals for us.

“It's not just about finance though, these young kids have got agents and all sorts of things come into it. But we've got a good relationship with Southampton, and hopefully we can come to some sort of deal.

“If not, we've got other players we're been looking at and we'll see where we'll go with those. The club's in a situation where the Steve Hayes debt is gone, and while there's others, we can see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.”

Marcus Bean and Danny Rowe, who have both been sidelined by Gape's form, are both waiting in the wings in the youngster fails to return.

Ainsworth said: “Marcus has been unfortunate as he's a great player with a good career and has been very patient. Danny has struggled to get back in and been patient too, but I've got no worries about sticking either of them in again.”

There is perhaps slightly less pressure on extending Paris Cowan-Hall's loan from Millwall as his current deal is not up until the end of January, but Ainsworth remains none the wiser over the possibility of keeping the winger longer.

He added: “We don't know yet with Paris. It goes without saying we want to keep him, and I've signed him four times now, so I think I've given it away that I like him. He would be a good signing, but we'll be restricted by the same things again.”