Good news Wycombe Wanderers fans – Scott Kashket has no intention of going anywhere during the January transfer window.

The Chairboys striker only signed a new deal last month, but even that would not put off clubs desperate for goals as the countdown to the end of the window next week nears.

But with Wycombe having taken a punt on him when he was released by Leyton Orient and in the football wilderness, Kashket feels he owes the Chairboys more goals.

He said: “Yes, I definitely want to stay. I don't particularly want to go anywhere at the moment, I want to see out at least the season with Wycombe.

“They gave me the chance to prove myself when nobody else would, and I want to pay them back by carrying on scoring goals for Wycombe.

“When I came here I only signed a short term deal and needed to prove myself to get it extended. I did my bit and hoped they did theirs, which they did, so I'm glad they had faith in me.”

After missing two games through injury and making his comeback as a sub against Luton on Saturday, Kashket was back in scoring form last night.

His equaliser in the 2-1 win at Mansfield, which put Wycombe through to the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy, was Kashket's 14th goal in just 18 games this season – and he is aiming for at least 11 more.

He added: “When they started flying in I looked at the amount I've scored and the amount of games left, and thought there's no reason I can't get 25 goals this season.

“Everyone's doing their job and I'm doing mine by putting the ball in the back of the net, so I just want that to carry on. But at the end of the day it doesn't matter who scores as long as the team's winning.”