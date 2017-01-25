Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth has not ruled out further signing for Wycombe Wanderers before the transfer window slams shut next week.

It has been a good window for gar for the Chairboys boss – landing Dominic Gape on a permanent deal, extending Jamal Blackman's loan and bringing Sam Saunders back to the club.

While funding from the 500 Club has given Ainsworth the chance to deal, good runs in both the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup could allow him to trade further.

He said: “Will we make any more signing? We'll see. If we get anything against Spurs on Saturday there may be a bit more money available, but we're not banking on that.

“The 500 Club was brilliant for Scott Kashket and Dominic Gape, now our success on the pitch has allowed us to get successful signings like Sam Saunders.”

Having come on as a sub in Saturday's draw against Luton Town , Saunders made his first start since returning to Wycombe in last night's Checkatrade Trophy win at Mansfield .

Ainsworth added: “Sam said it was good to get the rust out. He's not got the game time he needed at Brentford – you can play all the reserve games you like, but you'll never get the full bloodied atmosphere like we had on Saturday.

“He will be the first to say there's more to come from him, but it's about getting the rust out and getting him fit. He's better than League Two level, so it's fantastic to have Sam here.”