Scott Kashket is confident he will get his Midas-like scoring touch back after returning from a two-match lay off on Saturday.

The Wycombe Wanderers striker bagged an impressive 13 goals in 15 games before going off injured during the FA Cup win over Stourbridge a fortnight ago.

He sat out the Checkatrade win at Blackpool and last week's stalemate with Yeovil before returning as a late sub against Luton on Saturday.

It was almost a dream return too, with Kashket missing a couple of chances to bag a late winner, including a superb curling effort which drifted just inches wide.

He said: “All I want to do is play, so it was great to be back out there. When you're playing and scoring you don't want to stop, so it was very frustrating to miss those couple of games.

“I came on and had three efforts, and I thought any of them could have gone in. I thought the last chance I had was in. I hit in and thought it was in the top corner, but it moved at the last minute.

“But I'm very happy to be back and confident I can pick up that form again. There's some big cup games coming up this week, so it would be good to get back on the scoring trail in one of those.”

It was Kashket, in fact, who was brought down in a challenge which saw Luton's John Mullins sent off, but there was no fear of another spell on the sidelines going through his mind.

He added: "It was a poor touch by their player, so I nicked it off him and went round him, and then he went through me, but I was fine."