Paul Hayes reckons Wycombe Wanderers shouldn't be too downhearted by their 4-2 defeat at Exeter City on Tuesday night – and here's why.

The Chairboys lost their unbeaten league run stretching back three months just three days after almost putting Spurs out of the FA Cup, Hayes' double setting them on the way to a near upset.

Hayes' brace at White Hart Lane came 12 years after he opened the scoring for Scunthorpe against Chelsea, also in the FA Cup, at Stamford Bridge – and he recalls Scunny having a stinker in their next game too.

He said: “You keep your feet on the floor as much as you can, but all the energy and emotion which go into games like last Saturday's will have been a factor. I remember when I was at Scunthorpe and we gave Chelsea a run for their money – a few days later we went to Bury and got battered, we didn't have a single shot on target.

“It was a similar scenario against Spurs to when Scunthorpe played Chelsea. Chelsea were top of the league and hadn't conceded a goal in 10 games, while Spurs were second in the league and unbeaten at home all season.

“Both teams were up against it, and both times when I opened the scoring I wondered if we had scored too early, but against Spurs it gave us the belief and confidence to push them all the way. Scoring twice, and the way we ran them so close, probably just makes it the better day.”

After such a draining experience on Saturday, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth made seven changes for the Exeter defeat, with Hayes not even in the squad.

He added: “The manager made the right call. The players who came in have done a job for us before and got us through in the Checkatrade Trophy against Mansfield only the week before.”

Wycombe are back in action at home to Portsmouth this Saturday.