Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth blamed a 'mad 10 minutes' of poor defending for Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final defeat to Coventry City.

Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers side, who had only three days earlier stretched every sinew in beating League Two play-off rivals Portsmouth 1-0, found themselves two goals down in the opening 20 minutes at the Ricoh Arena.

And although half-time sub Adebayo Akinfenwa pulled one back after the break, Coventry held on for a 2-1 win which means they will be going to Wembley for the final instead of Wycombe.

Ainsworth said: “We gave ourselves a mountain to climb, we cannot defend like that. We had a mad 10 minutes of poor defending, and conceding sloppy goals is not us.

“We gave it a right go after the break. I told them to go and win the second half and we'd see what happened. They did win it, but not by enough.

“It wasn't to be our day, but reaching the last four out of 64 teams is a great achievement for a club our size, so please everyone, be proud of that.

“Bayo did well when he came on and scored a great goal, but there wasn't enough firing around him today. We huffed and puffed but never got going to the extent we have been.

“A few performances were below par, but you can't so it every week, especially after such a tough game against Portsmouth on Saturday.”

Opening the scoring for Coventry was ex-Chairboys striker Stuart Beavon, a former team-mate of Ainsworth's in the manager's Wycombe playing days.

He added: “Stu's a good player and will always be a danger when he gets the ball at his feet in the box, but we had chances too.

“Myles Weston will be disappointed with his chance at the end of the first half as he sticks them away in training, but there is no blame tonight.

"We win and we lose as a team, and that's the way it will always be.”