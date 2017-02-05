Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dominic Gape may not have to put his hand in his pocket at the bar during Wycombe Wanderers' end of season celebrations.

And those funding his thirst-quenching would be the Chairboys' back four, according to manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Gape has made the position sweeping up in front of the defence his own since arriving from Southampton, first on loan in August, and then permanently last month.

And he was once again at the centre of things as Wycombe battled to a 1-0 win over League Two promotion rivals Portsmouth yesterday.

Ainsworth said: “Dominic Gape I thought was outstanding again. I don't want to pick out individuals, but the energy of people like Luke and Woody in front of the back four was fantastic again.

“We work a certain way, and the shape we took on meant we would sometimes have a centre half striding out into midfield with the ball, which meant the midfielders had to release onto them. Every time there seemed to be a couple of second of freedom for someone, O'Nien or Gape would come into the vicinity.

“Dominic reads danger so well and has made that position his own. He really patrols in front of the back four, and I think they owe him a few beers at the end of the season, because he's done a lot of running to keep them in tact.”

Scott Kashket scored the only goal of the game as Wycombe leapfrogged Portsmouth in the League Two table.