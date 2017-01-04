Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even when he’s on the bench, Sam Wood is doing his bit to keep the unbeaten run going at Wycombe Wanderers .

Wood started his first league game since mid-October against Newport County and scored the opening goal, a fine left-footed volley, in the 2-1 win.

Gareth Ainsworth has hailed the ‘cheerleading’ role squad members are playing in geeing up their team-mates as they spent extended spells on the sidelines.

When he warms up in the second half of games, Wood barks out orders to a back four that has kept six clean sheets in eight games.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I’m not really one for coaching but I’m quite vocal on the bench and I think the gaffer likes it,” he said. “When I’m warming up down one side I’m basically on the back four, screaming at them

“They get tired with all the games and can lose focus as the game goes on so I’m on them all the time. I’m a team player, I’m quite vocal. I’m just having fun really.”

The 30 year-old was in no doubt over which was the pick of the goals in Monday’s win - his or Paris Cowan-Hall’s.

Although both were pretty special, it was Cowan-Hall's effort which was voted Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Day - but it was close!

“Surely mine has got to better!” he said. “Paris’ was luck, it’s a cross isn’t it? I meant to score mine.

“That’s the bit of luck we’ve got at the moment and the run continues. Maybe we didn’t get that luck last year and we’re getting it this year. It’s fantastic.”