Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth saluted Wycombe Wanderers ' never say die spirit after they came from behind once more against Luton Town yesterday to make it 15 games unbeaten.

The Chairboys were trailing to Scott Cuthbert opener for the visitors going into the final 10 minutes at Adams Park, before Adebayo Akinfenwa nodded home Joe Jacobson's cross to earn a share of the spoils.

It was the third game in a row in which Ainsworth's men have recovered from going a goal down to keep their proud record, which stretches back more than two months, in tact.

Ainsworth said: “This team doesn't know when they're beaten. They don't give up, which is part of the psyche we've put into them. Today, I think we have come out on top in the psychological battle.

“But again, it's the characters we sign, we do so much work on psychology when we're signing players. Technical, tactical and physical there's a limit. We have to get those, but also players who are psychologically strong.”

The game turned on two moments – the introduction of Scott Kashket and Sam Saunders , and the red card shown to Luton's John Mullins for a nasty foul on Kashket soon after.

Ainsworth added: “We got more space on the pitch after the sending off. We were pressing them quite well up the pitch, the boy's had a bad touch and Scotty Kashket is lightning quick. He's got to the ball first and Mullins has lunged in.

“There's no malice, just an honest tackle which has been mis-timed, and it turned the game in our favour. Dominic Gape is a great passer of the ball and he got on the ball a bit more. It was not a dirty game, but it was a highly charged derby with a cup tie atmosphere.

“We could have won it as well. Scotty Kashket's not 100 per cent fit, we're still nursing him back, but he's great to have around. He's a great goal scorer and nearly got the winner.”