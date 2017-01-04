Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth won’t stand in the way of Paris Cowan-Hall putting his name to Wycombe Wanderers' winning goal against Newport County.

In the 80th minute, Cowan-Hall swung over a lobbed effort from 20 yards that looked like a cross at first, but went on to loop over keeper Joe Day and in.

But manager Ainsworth admitted he claimed plenty of goals that weren’t his own as a player, so is happy to let his winger do the same.

“Don’t ask me if Paris meant it! I would say I meant it, but that’s me,” he said. “I claimed a few that I didn’t mean in my career, so if he wants to claim it, that’s fine by me.

“Paris has got goals in the bag and wants to add more to his game. The goal was coming, we dominated the game today and the team that deserved to win won the game.”

The Millwall loanee, whose loan expires later this month, has been a fixture in the Chairboys team but came on as a substitute at Adams Park.

Ainsworth chose to rotate his front line and was pleased with the contribution of Paul Hayes, Garry Thompson and Myles Weston, despite hauling them off in a 68th minute triple change.

“The plan was to rotate and get energy from the start with the three up front,” he said. “I thought they did really well and ran Newport into the ground.

“We didn’t really want it to go the way it went by gifting a goal and having to make the changes but it shows a strength in depth I’ve never had as a manager. They all played their part today, even the ones that didn’t get on.”

Ainsworth went on to explain the four changes he made from the team that beat Cheltenham on Friday.

He added: “Scott (Kashket) was carrying a knock and needed a fitness test today just to make the bench. Bayo is Bayo, you’ve got to manage him right, and we’ve had our trials and tribulations with Paris’ injuries over the years.

“Matt Bloomfield has done more miles than anyone over Christmas, and not in his car, either, so I’ve now got selection problems and fresh legs for the weekend.”