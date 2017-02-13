Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may have suffered another calf blow, but Myles Weston insists Wycombe Wanderers fans will see the best of him in the second half of the season.

The summer signing from Southend missed the first three months of the season after getting injured on the opening day at Crawley, and it wasn't until the festive season he started getting a regular look in.

Weston limped off clutching him calf again just five minutes after coming on as a sub in Saturday's defeat at Stevenage , but the winger remains positive.

He said: “It's been a testing time for me. Pre-season went brilliantly, but I was unfortunate to get injured straight away. It was just about being mentally strong and getting through it.

“For me, it was annoying more than anthing, having worked so hard in pre-season. It was a big low for me as coming to a new club, you want to show what you can do. Being out for so long was hard, but you have to be strong and get through these times.

“People haven't really seen what I can do yet, the best is yet to come from me. I can play left wing, right wing or up front, I was up front a lot of the time at Southend. I love to score goals but love to put assists in too.”

Weston's latest injury will be assessed before tomorrow's trip to Crewe Alexandra, but he is unlikely to feature.