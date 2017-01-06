Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Myles Weston insists he is no FA Cup bad luck charm – despite bearing the scars of no less than five upsets in his career.

Weston was part of the Notts County side dumped out by non-league clubs in successive years, in the shape of Havant & Waterlooville and Kettering Town, in 2007 and 2008.

He then went on to be knocked out by Wrexham with Brentford in 2011, Brackley with Gillingham in 2013 and Chester with Southend in 2014.

Although he is determined Stourbridge will not make it number six by slaying Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, Weston feels no bad karma from the competition.

He said: “I've never really thought about it to be honest, it's not like it plays on my mind. I didn't know I had been involved in that many upsets, but knowing this team, we will put everything we have into this game.

“Maybe other teams I have been at didn't respect the opposition as much, but as the gaffer here keeps saying, this team is humble. We won't go into the game thinking we have every right to win, we will earn that right.

“It's about how you turn up on the day and having the right mentality. Maybe it hasn't been right with other clubs I have been at, but it will be here. We are on form at the moment, and if we play how we know we can we should win.

"But we won't underestimate any team. We will treat this game as if we're playing a top of League Two team, and will go into it like any other because we want to be in the next round.

"I've not had an FA Cup run, so I'm definitely due one, but I don't want to jump the gun and will put in the work hard on Saturday first.”