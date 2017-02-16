Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Pierre may be ordered onto the rest bed when Carlisle United come calling on Saturday to give his ankle some proper recovery time.

The Wycombe Wanderers defender limped off during the win over Portsmouth a fortnight ago and sat out the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final defeat at Coventry three days later.

He returned to the side for last Saturday's defeat at Stevenage , and started again in Tuesday night's reverse at Crewe , where he was taken off at half time.

And while manager Gareth Ainsworth admires his centre-back's commitment to the cause, he doesn't want Pierre to risk doing himself further damage.

He said: “It's a difficult one. He's in the same situation he was last week, and last week he said he was fit but played through it. He obviously wasn't fit enough to play on Tuesday, so sometimes we have got to look past the determination of the boys to play through things.

“It's fantastic that he's prepared to, but he has got to be honest with himself as well. It's a real good fault to have that you're willing to put your body on the line, and it's testament to Aaron that he will run through a brick wall for me, but he just wasn't up to it on Tuesday.

“He played in similar circumstances the week before and got through it fine, so he's definitely one we will have to consider, although Will de Havilland was fantastic when he came on in his place, which is brilliant as it wouldn't be too much of a worry for me.

“We will probably have to make a bit more a clinical decision than just asking him if he is okay. It's the first time he's really had an injury he's had to make a call on himself. It's not bad, but bad enough to keep him out. We will assess it, he's 50-50 at the moment.”