Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers striker Scott Kashket has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for December.

Released by Leyton Orient, the 20-year-old has been converted from winger to striker by Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth and is proving his worth every match.

A natural finisher, Kashket scored in each of his side’s four December games. Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “I’m thrilled for Scott to win this award and he deserves it because he’s made a real impact for us in front of goal.



“Now that we’ve got most of the squad fit, we’re creating a lot of opportunities and he always looks like scoring whenever he gets half a chance to get a shot away.

“He’s got some really experienced strikers around him like Adebayo Akinfenwa, Paul Hayes and Garry Thompson and they’re helping him develop quickly into a really talented striker at this level.

“Scott’s worked extremely hard since he came to us in August and hopefully this excellent run of form can continue.”

Kashket added: “I'm over the moon to be named Sky Bet League 2 Player of the Month and it's great to know that the hard work that the team and I have put in is paying off.

"Everyone in the team has been doing their jobs to help us win matches and they've created the chances for me to put the ball in the back of the net. It's nice to have scored in every league game in December and hopefully I can keep that run going.

“I'm loving my time here at Wycombe and I'm extremely grateful to the manager for putting his faith in me by bringing me here and giving me the chance to show what I can do."

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Death, taxes and Goal! Scott Kashket, as the Wycombe twitter account put it as he notched his 11 goal of the season and forth in four December games.

“His goals were so important for Wycombe in December, especially when you consider that two were the only goals in 1-0 victories.”

Sky Bet Football Trading Manager Paul Lowery added: “Since scoring a brace in just his second appearance from the bench for Wycombe back in late September, Kashket has been on fire.

“He got another brace during his first league start for the club at the back end of November at which point Gareth Ainsworth handed him the reins to the Wycombe attack.

“What followed were four goals in four starts to bring his league tally for the season to eight prompting our oddsmakers to add him to the top scorer betting despite only appearing in 11 games during the season.”

Ainsworth was also up for a second successive Manager of the Month award but lost out to Colchester United's John McGreal.