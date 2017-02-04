Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dayle Southwell has moved to National League leaders Lincoln City on a one-month loan deal to benefit from first-team football.

The striker arrived at Wycombe Wanderers in the summer with a fantastic goalscoring record at former club Boston United, but soon suffered a groin injury which has kept him sidelined since September.

Southwell has now returned to fitness and links up with the Imps, where he will be eligible to play in their Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie at Premier League side Burnley in a fortnight’s time.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “Dayle is a player I rate highly and he was very unfortunate to suffer his injury just after he’d scored his first goal for us and begun to really settle into his place in the team.

“He needs to get minutes under his belt to get his sharpness back after injury and this looks like a perfect opportunity for him, in a very strong Lincoln side, with a big cup tie coming up soon as well.

“He remains a big part of my plans and we look forward to welcoming him back in a month’s time when he’ll be able to offer real tough competition in our attack.”