Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paris Cowan-Hall has signed for Wycombe Wanderers for a fourth time after having his contract at Millwall cancelled by mutual consent.

The 26 year old has been on loan with the Chairboys all season, a deal which expired on Tuesday, and has now joined them on a permanent basis once more.

Cowan-Hall, who has hit 15 goals in 82 appearances for Wycombe, first joined them in 2013 before being sold to Millwall in 2015, but has since returned for two separate loan spells.