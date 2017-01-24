Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Any thoughts of Spurs will be put firmly to the backs of the minds at Wycombe Wanderers as they prepare to take on Mansfield Town tonight.

The Chairboys travel to White Hart Lane on Saturday to take on Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League high-fliers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

But before that comes the chance to book a place in the last four of the Checkatrade Trophy in tonight's quarter-final at Field Mill.

(Photo: IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Blues boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “Spurs is a world away at the moment. We've got a quarter-final on Tuesday night first which is huge for the club, and just to be saying those words for Wycombe is brilliant.

“There's no expectations, but we'll be doing our best to make the semis. It will be rotation without a squad big enough to rotate, so it will be a difficult one, but we've done it all season, and I'm sure Mansfield will be wanting to win as much as we do.

“Will I keep the same team that did well against Luton ? It's all the toss of a coin. Rotation will play a big part, and with the likes of Thompson, Bean, Weston and De Havilland on the bench we have the ability to rotate a bit.

“We will probably rotate a couple but not too many. Players have to realise you play for the squad at Wycombe Wanderers, you will be in and out. The days are gone when my XI picks itself, and that's great.”