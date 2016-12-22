Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seven Wycombe Wanderers players made a guest appearance at the annual Christmas party at Wycombe General Hospital, helping to spread festive cheer amongst staff and patients in the children’s ward.

Dayle Southwell, Max Muller, Will De Havilland, Danny Rowe, Stephen McGinn, Sido Jombati and Scott Kashket spent 90 minutes meeting the youngsters, signing autographs, posing for photos, chatting all things football and handing out goodies including WWFC hats, scarves and keyrings.

Each patient was also presented with a pair of complimentary tickets to the next home game at Adams Park, when the Chairboys entertain Newport County on Monday 2 January (k.o. 3pm).

Hotshot striker Kashket – who has netted 11 goals in 12 appearances for the club – was followed around by the Sky Sports News cameras as part of a special feature on the 20-year-old, due to air at the end of this week.