Wycombe got the job done in the end - but Stourbridge made them sweat all the way.

Who is the one man you want the ball to come to high in the opposition box with time running out?

Ade Akinfenwa is the name - and the Beast duly delivered on 83 minutes as his formidable forehead connected with a Joe Jacobsen cross for the winner.

But even then the result was by no means guaranteed as the side 76 places lower in the pyramid pushed for a second leveller that never came.

It looked rosy enough even though Sam Wood's power drive was saved at the first attempt, and the second off Akinfenwa's header, but not the third when Wood gobbled up the second rebound to put Chairboys into a lead two minutes after the break.

A set piece proved Chairboys' undoing when it was delivered dangerously into the box for Dan Scarr to carve out a hole and poke home for the leveller 23 minutes later.

Earlier still, You would have put your house on Scott Kashket opening the scoring.

But even though the flavour of the month took a long ball his stride he fired wide on 21 minutes.

Stourbridge had no reasons to thank the idiot from their own section who threw a flare on to the pitch as his side got up a head of steam, and to cries of 'throw him out' from his own fans, was duly dealt with while the game was delayed.

Stourbridge started like their lives depended on it, and Scarr's first-time volley was destined for the top corner before Blackman made a terrific stop to parry over.

Akinfenwa tested keeper Matt Gould who did well to parry the big man's belter on 58 minutes. Dodd's curler then had home hearts in mouths before it went wide in the bottom corner.

Luke O'Nien pressed the button on 76 minutes only to see his drive blocked. But if that was close then Tom Tonks's cross-cum-shot shook the underside of the Wycombe bar but mercifully stayed out.

Not at the other end, however, when Akinfenwa got up to muscle Wanderers into the fourth round.