Marcus Bean has warned Wycombe Wanderers team-mate Dominic Gape that he is waiting in the wings to take his shirt.

Bean has found chances few and far between this season, especially with Gape making the defensive midfielder role his own.

Although he was back in the side for the midweek defeat at Exeter, it was only Bean's second league appearance in as many months, with most of his run-outs coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He is likely to be back on the bench tomorrow when former club Portsmouth, who Bean played six games on loan for two years ago, visit Adams Park.

He said: “No pro wants to be on the sidelines for long periods like I have been, but when the team has been playing as well as it has been, it's very difficult to knock on the gaffer's door asking why I'm not playing.

“It's been a bit stop start for me, but Dominic has done a fantastic job. I was delighted when he signed permanently because I want the team to do well and he's been a big part of what we've done, but I'll relish the challenge of taking his place.

“When I get the opportunity, it's about coming into a winning team and hitting the ground running – it's all part and parcel of football.”

If he doesn't play on Saturday, Bean may get another chance when Wycombe play their Checkatrade semi-final at Coventry on Tuesday night.