Marcus Bean is will be out to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of FA Cup upsets on Saturday when Wycombe Wanderers take on Stourbridge.

The Chairboys midfielder has twice before been in teams knocked out by non-league opposition – when Barrow dumped out Brentford in 2008 and Chelmsford shocked Colchester four years ago.

To add to the pain, although he was not in the squad on the day, Bean was at QPR when they fell victim to Vauxhall Motors in 2002.

He said: “I've got mixed memories of the FA Cup. I love the competition and you can almost touch the buzz in the air when it comes around, but I've had some disappointments too, and I'm keen to avoid that sort of disappointment again.

“At Barrow he had our keeper sent off, which changed the course of the game, while Chelmsford on the day they were the better team, simple as that. With Vauxhall Motors, although I didn't play, I remember it had a devastating effect. We didn't approach the game in the right manner, and there were lots of enquiries and meetings after it.

“You don't want to be making the headlines for the wrong reasons – you don't want to be that news story on Monday morning. It's a depressing feeling to be honest – it's not nice, and we want to avoid that.”

Bean is confident Wycombe will approach the tie in the right manner, but has warned his team-mates that they will have to match the Northern Premier side blow for blow if they are to avoid the upset.

He added: “It's a game we will take seriously. We respect all our opposition, and that's something we've done since I've been here. We will treat them exactly the same as we have every other team, and the mindset has to be the same as any other game.

“They will be running hard, their adrenaline will be pumping and they will be playing beyond themselves, so we've got to play as well, if not better, than we did the week before to avoid the banana skin.

“They will come flying out the blocks, but we need to match that and destroy any will they have. The gaffer likes to play on being the underdog in team talks, so it will be interesting to see how we turn that on its head.

“It's a different sort of pressure, but we've just played the bottom two teams in the league, where it would have been easy to take our feet off the gas. That sort of attitude won't creep into this team, and I've been in dressing rooms where the mentality isn't as strong.”