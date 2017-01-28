Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth could not hide his absolute pride in his Wycombe Wanderers troops following today's epic FA Cup fourth round tie against Spurs.

His League Two battlers led the Premier League giants 2-0 at half time, and later 3-2 after being pulled back to 2-2, before going down 4-3 to two late, late Spurs goals.

It was a cup tie which will be talked about for years to come – the essence of what this competition is all about – and Ainsworth struggled to hold back his emotions at the end.

He said: “Absolute pride is what I'm feeling. The result's obviously frustrating, and there were a couple of incidents during the game – I thought their's was a soft penalty, and their winning goal seemed to come in overtime of overtime.

“But I don't really want to go negative, I want to go positive, because as a manager, I couldn't ask for any more of my players. The lads are cramping up in the dressing room because they have given everything today

“They have done the whole town proud, done me proud and done themselves proud. The overriding emotion is how proud we are of what we have achieved and how far we have come.

"Two years ago we nearly went out the Football League, now we've so nearly pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of the season. If we keep playing like that we will win a lot more than we lose.

"They don't know when they're beat these boys, because to go two goals up and then concede two, other teams could have wilted and lost it, but we scored again. I thought we held our own, our goals were really well worked.”