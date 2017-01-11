Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers are hoping and praying that Matt Bloomfield will not be a long term absentee.

The veteran of more than 400 games for the Chairboys was taken off during the FA Cup third round win over Stourbridge on Saturday and was missing from last night's Checkatrade Trophy victory at Blackpool.

But if he, along with Michael Harriman, is not expected to return any time soon, manager Gareth Ainsworth may have some room to manoeuvre in the January transfer window.

He said: “We've lost Harriman and we've lost Bloomfield, which could be a bad one – we're not too sure on that yet. We're still thin on the ground in numbers, but we may be able to strengthen.

“We're hoping the draw against Spurs and the money we won tonight (by progressing in the Checkatrade) will help.

“We're in a position where we don't have to pay debts off as immediately as we used to. There are still debtors, and I thank them for keeping us going and not rushing us to pay them back, but we know it does have to be paid back.”