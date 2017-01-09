Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scott Brown has joined fellow League Two side Cheltenham Town on loan from Wycombe Wanderers for the rest of the season.

The keeper arrived at Adams Park in the summer, signing a two-year contract after leaving Aberdeen, but sustained an injury on the opening day of the season and has found first-team opportunities limited since his return due to the form of Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman .

Scott now returns to Whaddon Road, having spent nine years with the Robins from 2005-14, and coincidentally played against them 11 days ago during the Chairboys’ 1-0 league victory when Blackman was injured.

He also recently spent a month on loan at National League side Eastleigh, featuring three times. The loan deal includes a recall clause in the event of an injury to Blackman, and also prevents Scott from playing against Wycombe when the two sides meet at Adams Park in April.