Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wycombe Wanderers fans were in great voice at White Hart Lane yesterday as the team came within a whisker of pulling off a famous FA Cup upset.

They gave Spurs a huge scare before bowing out to the Premier League giants 4-3 following a harsh winner six minutes into injury time.

But it was a day which will live long in the memory of the travelling Chairboys army - many of whom are pictured above in our gallery enjoying a memorable day out.

Leading Spurs 2-0 at half time and 3-2 with six minutes remaining is something which will go down in the annals of club history, as well as in the cup's own rich tapestry.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “They have done the whole town proud, done me proud and done themselves proud. The overriding emotion is how proud we are of what we have achieved and how far we have come."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino added: "Credit to Wycombe, they were better than us. They showed a big side the way to play. We never underestimate our opposition, but they played better than us."