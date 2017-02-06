Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will de Havilland is champing at the bit for what he describes as the biggest game of his fledgling career when Wycombe Wanderers take on Coventry City tomorrow night.

With a place in the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley at stake, it doesn't get much bigger than this for the defender, who has found his chances limited since arriving from Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

In fact, five of his 11 appearances for the Chairboys so far have come in the Checkatrade, with the only game in the competition he has missed being, somewhat ironically, the group stage defeat to tomorrow's opponents.

He said: “It's been good for me that we've gone on such a good run in the Checkatrade as that's where I've been getting most of my minutes. Because we've got to the semis I've played a lot of games, so Tuesday is a massive one for me.

“It's probably the biggest game of my career so far, what with the chance to get to Wembley. If we can beat Coventry it will be massive. They may be in League One, but we have already beaten two of them in this trophy (Northampton and Millwall), as well as Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

“When we played Coventry in the group stage I felt we should have beaten them. I was suspended for that one, but I feel they are beatable. We dominated them but had a lapse in concentration for 10 minutes when they scored three goals, we just have to stay focused the whole game.”

With another day out at Wembley within reach, manager Gareth Ainsworth may take it easy on the rotation tomorrow night and field as strong a side as he can.

However, with Aaron Pierre going off injured in Saturday's win over Portsmouth , and de Havilland helping keep a clean sheet after replacing him, there's a very good chance he will retain his place.

He added: “I knew, coming on with half an hour to go, with Portsmouth a goal down and piling on the pressure, it was gong to be tough, and I'm just thankful we could hold on. It felt like a long eight minutes of stoppage time, but thankfully we saw it through.

“I feel whenever I have come on I've done well, so to be part of clean sheet is epic. Aaron and Anthony (Stewart) have been doing really well this season, so I've just to keep being patient and trying do well too whenever I come in.”