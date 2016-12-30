Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sido Jombati should get the nod to face former club Cheltenham Town tonight following Michael Harriman's groin injury.

Jombati, who swapped Whaddon Road for Adams Park two years ago, made more than 100 appearances over three years for League Two strugglers Cheltenham.

He has been a bit-part player for Wycombe Wanderers this season, but is likely to deputise for Harriman when the Chairboys travel to the Cotswolds.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth said: “We lost Michael with a groin injury, which will be a big blow for us, but Sido will get his chance. He came in and took it second half (at Plymouth).

“It's always nice to keep a settled side but that won't happen next game as I'm sure Michael will be out, we will have to see what happens.

“But we've got lads on the bench who are like cheerleaders – they're up and down cheering the boys on and shouting at them to get into position.

“To have that strength in depth is superb, and they will all play in this next period as we have a lot of games coming up.”

Following the Cheltenham game, Wycombe host Newport County on Monday afternoon.