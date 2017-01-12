Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth has rewarded Max Muller with a new contract which will keep the defender at Wycombe Wanderers until June 2018.



The 22-year-old signed a short-term deal in the summer after catching the manager’s eye during pre-season, and was given the chance to build his fitness with the club during his recovery from a hamstring injury.



Muller has impressed during the Checkatrade Trophy triumphs at Millwall and Blackpool, and Ainsworth is keen to help the German continue his progress over the next 18 months at least.





He said: “Max has worked extremely hard to get to this stage where he’s ready to get more minutes under his belt and really challenge for a place in the team.



“I have to give huge credit to Dave Wates and Cian O’Doherty in our medical department for getting Max back to fitness and I’m confident that he can now go from strength to strength and become an important player for us.



“I know it caught a few fans by surprise when we signed him in the summer because he came into the club completely unknown to most people, but we scouted him closely and knew he was someone with real potential.”





Wycombe have also confirmed there will be 4,035 tickets made available for their fans for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie at Tottenham Hotspur.

The date and kick-off time remain subject to any television broadcast, and it is hoped tickets will be available to purchase early next week. In the meantime, the club has asked that fans do not contact the club with enquiries.

Meanwhile, Wycombe have been drawn away to Mansfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals, to be played on January 24.