Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Jacobson is not just the best left back in League Two, but possibly also in League One, according to Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

The Welshman, now in his third season at Adams Park, is consistently showing the sort of form which saw him capped by Wales U21s as a youngster.

Rarely is a set piece or a cross wasted by the 30 year old, and while the likes of Scott Kashket take the headlines, Ainsworth believes Jacobson is his unsung hero.

He said: “Joe's set plays and deliveries are superb. I spoke to Mark Crossley at Notts County, who did some analysis on us before our game against them , and he said Joe didn't put one bad one in.

“From about 30 corners there wasn't one bad one. I'm sure I could pick a bad one but I'm sure that's why he's doing so well, because my standards are so high.

“Joe's a big player and so important for us. He's very experienced, and potentially the best left back in the bottom couple of divisions.

“I had no qualms in giving him a long contract at the start of last season. His stats of when we're winning and keeping clean sheets must be up there with the best of them.”

Wycombe are next in action at Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day.