Wycombe Wanderers are mourning the passing of cub president Monty Seymour just four months short of his 103rd birthday.



Happily, he lived long enough to see the club make a permanent tribute to his role by transforming the old Centre Spot and Scores Bar into Monty’s to honour the man whose official association with the club goes back to the 1950s, and to Wycombe’s hey-day as the top amateur club in the South.



Inside, great moments in the club’s history are traced – from its formation in 1884, through the FA Amateur Cup Finals of 1931 and 1957, the eight Isthmian League title wins, FA Trophy glory at Wembley under Martin O’Neill, the transformation into a successful professional side and eventual elevation to the Football League in 1993. Seymour played a significant role in most of these milestone moments.



Born in 1914 in humble surroundings on a farm near Marlow, he won a place at Borlase School before becoming successful pharmacist in High Wycombe. Always a fan, he became the Wanderers’ President in 1966 - only the 10th since 1898 - and celebrated 50 years in that role in 2016.



Having served in Burma, the Second World War hero played a major role in setting up the Wycombe Royal British Legion Club, where he was also President for over 50 years. Made an honorary Burgess of the town in 2002, the highest honour the Mayor can hand out, Seymour also played a major role with the Wycombe Guarantors, the Rotary Club and the Charter Trustees over the years as well as heading the club’s annual Poppy Appeal.



At his 100th birthday in 2014, he was given a special party at Adams Park attended by his 12 great-grandchildren, eight grandchildren and three children – the highlight being a message from the Queen. Former Wanderers’ chairman Ivor Beeks gave him a club shirt with the No 100 printed on the back and described him as an incredible person with an appetite for all the good things in life. Ex-Wycombe manager and chairman Brian Lee described Monty as a very generous gentleman.

