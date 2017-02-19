Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth insists he will not be reaching for the panic button, despite a third league defeat in the row for the Chairboys.

Since a fantastic 15-game unbeaten run stretching back to October was finally ended by Spurs last month, Wycombe Wanderers have lost five games out of six.

But while Blues boss Ainsworth had no complaints about the 3-0 drubbing at Stevenage last weekend, he believes they deserved much more against Crewe midweek and Carlisle yesterday .

He said: The word panic is not in my repertoire. The moment I panic, what do the boys under me do? I have absolute confidence and belief in the boys, and I'm still proud to be where we are in the league. We've got a game on Tuesday that if we win, we're in the play-offs with 15 games left.

“I thought we were the better team again today, but the goals against show we weren't, and they were sloppy goals to concede as an 11. I would say 90 per cent we have got right, but it's those little details.

“It's hard when you ship goals to get back into it, and they were poor goals. We've shipped one or two easy ones lately, so the good thing is I know what I'm working on Monday – a bit of finishing and a bit of defending.

“ Let's go to the other end too, where we missed a lot of chances. It happens, and we will put it right without a shadow of a doubt. Keep playing like that and we will be fine, we've got a good squad with some good players.

“We had 16 or 17 shots on their goal and they had four or five on ours, but they scored two and we only scored one. You will only see the result in the paper, and it's my job to get them. We've deserved so much more than we've got out of these last two games.

“My job is results, I understand that, but when results don't go our way I can take heart from a good peformance. I'm just amazed we didn't get anything as we did enough to get at least a draw, even a win, so I'm not concerned at all.”