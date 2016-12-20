Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Myles Weston is still very much part of Gareth Ainsworth's plans at Wycombe Wanderers , the manager has assured him.

The former Brentford and Southend winger was one Ainsworth's marquee signings last summer, but picked up a nasty injury on the opening day of the season at Crawley.

Almost three months later, his comeback was marred by a red card against Barnet, and since then he has made just two substitute appearance, plus one start in the Checkatrade Trophy.

All of which had led to speculation amongst Chairboys fans as to whether Weston would be shipped out in Janaury, but Ainsworth was having none of it.

He said: “Myles is training full time but his partner just had a baby. It's been very stop start for him, but he will be in and around the squad without a doubt. He's training every day ans injury free now.

“He had some real bad luck at the start of the season, but he's played at a higher level than this and had a lot of attributes.

“I play a different way to a lot of managers, and he will get used to that. It's been tough for him, but he's getting super fit now, and in the second half of the season I'm sure we will see the best of him.

“He was down as one of my starters at the start of the season, but him being out has given others a chance, and he'll have to fight for his place now.

“People have come to the front, grabbed the shirt and kept it. But a week's a lifetime in football – you're one incident from getting a chance again, and you have to be ready.”

Weston came on as a late sub in Wycombe's 1-0 win over Leyton Orien t on Saturday, his first taste of action in five weeks.