Gareth Ainsworth is bracing himself for another battle to keep hold of Aaron Pierre following the opening of the January transfer window.

The talented Wycombe Wanderers centre back is routinely linked with a move away from Adams Park whenever a transfer window opens.

And Chairboys boss Ainsworth is expecting this time to be no different , especially with the defender being out of contract at the end of the season, so this representing the last chance to get a fee for him unless he signs a new deal.

Ainsworth said: “January will be very testing on and off the pitch. Every January and every window is stressful. The good thing about the windows is you can't be torn apart during the season, but you still dread the window months.

“There will be all sorts of rumours about Pierre, and I do hope the phone doesn't ring as much as I'm dreading. He is out of contract at the end of the season, and of course its worrrying. I've tried to keep him here, but I'm totally empathetic with Aaron.

“I know where he is in his career, I've been in the same place. You feel loyal because this is the club that gave you your chance, but at the same time you're ambitious, you want to move on and you've got agents in your ear telling you not to sign a contract because it's career suicide.

“Your best chance of moving on up is by not signing one, but all I know is when he puts a Wycombe shirt on, he gives the absolute best for us – he's not thinking about anything else. If he he goes on to have a fantastic career, we will be proud say we gave him a chance.

“Contract situations are out of the players hands now there's lots of agents talking to them and advising them. Of course we want to keep him as he's probably the best centre half in League Two, but you can't risk the club on keeping one player.

“We're bottom of the food chain and we do what we can to survive. When you've come so close not to existing, I'm sure it will make sense to everyone. I'm hoping he's still here in May, but I always live in fear because he's a fantastic player who can play higher.”