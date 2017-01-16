Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Ainsworth reckons the recovery of Max Muller is one of the best stories in his four years as a manager.

The talented German came to Wycombe on trial in the summer with long term hamstring problems, and although manager Ainsworth knew the defender wouldn't see any action until the new year, they saw him as a risk worth taking .

Following a long recovery period, Muller has played in Wycombe's last two Checkatrade Trophy games , and made a League Two matchday squad for the first time in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Yeovil Town .

Ainsworth said: “When people ask what your best story as a manager is, Max is right up there as when he came here he was broken.

“He showed us glimpses of what he could be and I liked what I saw, and his attitude was spot on, but he had these problems with his hamstrings.

“We took a decision to take a risk, which is something we haven't been able to do in recent years, but what we've achieved over the last few years has allowed us to take some risks on players.

“This one has paid off, and when you see Max's smile on the bench, there isn't anything more you want as a manager. Iit's about people, and I'm a people person. I'm proud to see him there.”