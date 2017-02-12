Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manager Gareth Ainsworth described yesterday's 3-0 defeat at Stevenage as Wycombe Wanderers ' worst performance of the season.

His side were uncharacteristically sloppy at the back, gifting Stevenage two of their three goals, and barely tested the home keeper at the other end.

But the Chairboys boss also believes, following their excellent form between November and January, the odd reality check is not a bad thing.

He said: “We were not good enough. We looked very bad today, very one dimensional. In all fairness, we gifted them two goals. At 1-0 you've always got a chance that something might happen, but at 3-0 down four minutes into the second half, they were two terrible goals to give away.

“They outplayed us today. It was not a great pitch, but Stevenage seemed to play better than we did on it. We had no firepower and only got behind them once really. It was a worst performance of the season for me, a few too many were below par.

“I'm never going to fault the work rate and passion in the boys, but the quality was lacking. I'm not looking to blame anyone, but will look inside myself and go again. It's not good enough, but one defeat doesn't make a season, just like one win doesn't.

“It's not always a bad thing when you're brought down to earth with a wallop, the bad thing is when it happens three of four times in a row. We're still right in the hunt, and it hasn't cost us anything. We just need to shore up the defence and start playing football in the opposition half again.”